U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, engage in a conflict scenario during an arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. The training tested Airmen’s skills and proficiency in the use of force and de-escalation tactics through multiple simulated conflict scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9420628
|VIRIN:
|251116-Z-OA329-1004
|Resolution:
|6544x4363
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
This work, CRG arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.