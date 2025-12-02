Sigonella participates in Italy’s Feast of St. Barbara ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Station Sigonella firefighters and Italian military, government officials, and first responders pose for a photo during the Feast of St. Barbara in Paterno, Sicily, Dec. 3, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)