    Sigonella participates in Italy’s Feast of St. Barbara ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Sigonella participates in Italy’s Feast of St. Barbara ceremony

    ITALY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ashley Villars, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and an Italian firefighter carry the ceremonial wreath during a parade for the Feast of St. Barbara in Paterno, Sicily, Dec. 3, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 07:55
    Photo ID: 9420616
    VIRIN: 251203-N-ZB518-1230
    Resolution: 2866x1791
    Size: 889.13 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella participates in Italy’s Feast of St. Barbara ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

