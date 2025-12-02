JIATF 401 Leaders Meet at the National Capital Region Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 meet with senior leaders from the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Air Marshalls Service, and U.S. Air Force personnel at the National Capital Region Coordination Center, Herndon, Va., December 3, 2025. Topics discussed included interagency coordination and data sharing to safeguard the sovereignty of U.S. airspace. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Maria Grace)