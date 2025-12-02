Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JIATF 401 Leaders Meet at the National Capital Region Coordination Center [Image 2 of 3]

    JIATF 401 Leaders Meet at the National Capital Region Coordination Center

    HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace 

    316th Wing

    Leadership from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 meet with senior leaders from the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Air Marshalls Service, and U.S. Air Force personnel at the National Capital Region Coordination Center, Herndon, Va., December 3, 2025. Topics discussed included interagency coordination and data sharing to safeguard the sovereignty of U.S. airspace. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Maria Grace)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 22:12
    Photo ID: 9420333
    VIRIN: 251203-F-SS570-1121
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JIATF 401 Leaders Meet at the National Capital Region Coordination Center [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JIATF
    JIATF 401
    NCRCC

