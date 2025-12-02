Leadership from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 meet with senior leaders from the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Air Marshalls Service, and U.S. Air Force personnel at the National Capital Region Coordination Center, Herndon, Va., December 3, 2025. Topics discussed included interagency coordination and data sharing to safeguard the sovereignty of U.S. airspace. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Maria Grace)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 22:12
|Photo ID:
|9420332
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-SS570-1120
|Resolution:
|3000x1990
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JIATF 401 Leaders Meet at the National Capital Region Coordination Center [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Maria Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.