Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 Conducts Urban Search and Rescue Drill

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriel Savage, center left, the assistant air officer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Australian Defense Force service members plan the route of a small unmanned aerial system to assist efforts during an urban search and rescue drill as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini 25 at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. Savage is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)