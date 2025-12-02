Service members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, members of the Government of Indonesia and members of non-governmental organizations transport a simulated casualty role player during an urban search and rescue drill as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9420314
|VIRIN:
|251028-M-EJ587-1173
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|BAYAH, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 Conducts Urban Search and Rescue Drill [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.