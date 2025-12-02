Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 Conducts Urban Search and Rescue Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A service member of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency drill into a wall during a urban search and rescue drill as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 at Bayah, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)