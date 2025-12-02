Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Seattle District employee scrapes barnacles from one of two large lock culverts at at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Each year, juvenile salmon make their way through the Locks on their journey to Puget Sound, and the sharp barnacles along the tunnels can injure passing fish—including ESA-listed salmonids like Chinook and steelhead.