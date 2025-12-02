A Seattle District employee scrapes barnacles from one of two large lock culverts at at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Each year, juvenile salmon make their way through the Locks on their journey to Puget Sound, and the sharp barnacles along the tunnels can injure passing fish—including ESA-listed salmonids like Chinook and steelhead.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9419930
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-PV352-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping [Image 7 of 7], by Kimberly Lopes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
No keywords found.