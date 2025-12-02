Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Lopes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    A Seattle District employee scrapes barnacles from one of two large lock culverts at at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Each year, juvenile salmon make their way through the Locks on their journey to Puget Sound, and the sharp barnacles along the tunnels can injure passing fish—including ESA-listed salmonids like Chinook and steelhead.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9419930
    VIRIN: 251113-A-PV352-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping [Image 7 of 7], by Kimberly Lopes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hiram M. Chittenden Locks
    biological opinion
    barnacles
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download