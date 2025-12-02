The large lock at at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks contains two culverts, each about 800 feet long, 8 feet wide and 14 feet tall. Each year, Seattle District volunteers scrape barnacles along the length of each culvert, preventing injury to migrating fish.
Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
