Seattle District volunteers scrape barnacles from the walls of one of the culverts in the large lock at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks to prevent injury to migrating fish, including salmon. The large lock has two culverts, each about 800 feet long, 8 feet wide and 14 feet tall.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9419926
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-PV352-1001
|Resolution:
|5124x3416
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks' Annual Barnacle Scraping [Image 7 of 7], by Kimberly Lopes, identified by DVIDS
Scraping for Safe Passage: Inside the Chittenden Locks’ Annual Barnacle Scraping
