Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

A simulated casualty is lifted into a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for medical evacuation during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Spc. Trey Woodard)