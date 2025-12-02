Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services load a simulated casualty into a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9419091
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-UJ512-1054
|Resolution:
|6045x4030
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
