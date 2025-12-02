Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo and Panamanian security services lift a simulated casualty into a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for medical evacuation during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)