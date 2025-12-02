USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz captures video footage during flight operations on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 2, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)