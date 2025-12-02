Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz captures video footage during flight operations on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 2, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9418914
    VIRIN: 251202-N-KX492-2284
    Resolution: 7060x4709
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

