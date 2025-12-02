USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Haydee Rivera stands at the ready during flight operations with Marine Fighter Squadron 242 on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 2, 2025. Marine Fighter Squadron 242, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)