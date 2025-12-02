Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Sunset Flight Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Eliser Paclob signals an F-35B Lighting II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, during flight operations on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 2, 2025. Marine Fighter Squadron 242, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9418912
    VIRIN: 251202-N-KX492-3124
    Resolution: 5805x3872
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
