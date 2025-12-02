III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Sheer, right, and Warrant Officer Donovan Wetzel, both electronic maintenance officers with III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare their plates during a Thanksgiving potluck at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. III MEF hosted the Thanksgiving potluck to bring Marines and Sailors together to build camaraderie and unit cohesion while celebrating the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)