III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, right, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, serves ham to Master Sgt. Daniel Wetzel, a communication strategy and operations chief with III MEF, during a Thanksgiving potluck at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. III MEF hosted the Thanksgiving potluck to bring Marines and Sailors together to build camaraderie and unit cohesion while celebrating the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)