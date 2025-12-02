Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, right, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, serves ham to Master Sgt. Daniel Wetzel, a communication strategy and operations chief with III MEF, during a Thanksgiving potluck at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025.  III MEF hosted the Thanksgiving potluck to bring Marines and Sailors together to build camaraderie and unit cohesion while celebrating the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 02:26
    Photo ID: 9418875
    VIRIN: 251126-M-RB314-1137
    Resolution: 7806x5207
    Size: 23.52 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Potluck
    Celebration
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download