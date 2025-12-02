III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines celebrate Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Hannah Cox, right, the aide to the III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, serves food to Sgt. Priya Hasham, left, a Meteorology and Oceanography analyst forecaster with III MEF, during a Thanksgiving potluck at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 26, 2025. III MEF hosted the Thanksgiving potluck to bring Marines and Sailors together to build camaraderie and unit cohesion while celebrating the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)