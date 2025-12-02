Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Napa Creek Flood Risk Reduction Project [Image 4 of 4]

    Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Napa Creek Flood Risk Reduction Project

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    NAPA, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2010) - U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (third from left) joined (from left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project managers Bert Brown and Dave Cook, Sacramento District deputy commander Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, Napa Mayor Jill Techel and Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District Supervisor Bill Dodd at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Napa Creek flood risk reduction project here Oct. 22. The $14.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, is a joint effort of the Corps, the city of Napa, and the Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District, to reduce flood risk for Napa, Calif. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District photo by Chris Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2010
    VIRIN: 101022-A-A1419-1001
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
