Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPA, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2010) - U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (third from left) joined (from left) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District project managers Bert Brown and Dave Cook, Sacramento District deputy commander Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, Napa Mayor Jill Techel and Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District Supervisor Bill Dodd at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Napa Creek flood risk reduction project here Oct. 22. The $14.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, is a joint effort of the Corps, the city of Napa, and the Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District, to reduce flood risk for Napa, Calif. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District photo by Chris Gray)