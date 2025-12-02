Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPA, Calif. (Oct. 22, 2010) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District deputy district commander Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger (center) and Corps project manager Bert Brown (left) discuss flood risk reduction measures with a local resident during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Napa Creek flood risk reduction project here Oct. 22. The $14.8 million project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, is a joint effort of the Corps, the city of Napa, and the Napa Flood Control and Water Conservation District, to reduce flood risk for Napa, Calif. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District photo by Chris Gray)