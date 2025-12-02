Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Delta: Victoria Island Asparagus Farm Water Pumping (2006) [Image 6 of 6]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2006

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    VICTORIA ISLAND, Calif. (Sept.13,2006) --Delta farming of asparagus with water pumping on Victoria Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento and San Francisco Districts, has multiple studies and projects addressing the mission areas of Ecosystem Restoration, Flood Risk Management, Navigation, and Watershed Planning within the Delta region. The study boundaries and mission areas of these ongoing projects sometimes coincide, complicating planning and coordination efforts. In addition to the projects undertaken by the Corps, numerous other Federal, State, and local efforts are underway. The key component to the success of each of these initiatives will involve sharing of information, cooperation, collaboration, and partnership. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District photo by Michael J. Nevins)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2006
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Delta: Victoria Island Asparagus Farm Water Pumping (2006) [Image 6 of 6], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flood Risk Management
    USACE Sacramento District
    California Delta

