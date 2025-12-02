California Delta: Tyler Island (2006)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TYLER ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 7, 2006) --A turntable bridge in the delta viewed from Tyler Island accommodates car traffic and boats. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento and San Francisco Districts, has multiple studies and projects addressing the mission areas of Ecosystem Restoration, Flood Risk Management, Navigation, and Watershed Planning within the Delta region. The study boundaries and mission areas of these ongoing projects sometimes coincide, complicating planning and coordination efforts. In addition to the projects undertaken by the Corps, numerous other Federal, State, and local efforts are underway. The key component to the success of each of these initiatives will involve sharing of information, cooperation, collaboration, and partnership. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District photo by Michael J. Nevins)