    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Complete Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Complete Non-Lethal Weapons Training

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Boyd 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    A Sailor assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) practices baton strikes on a barge rooftop, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 2, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9418171
    VIRIN: 251202-N-EB717-1411
    Resolution: 2644x3966
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Complete Non-Lethal Weapons Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Hunter Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ronald Reagan
    USN
    Master-at-Arms
    Security
    CVN 76
    Sailor
    Non-lethal

