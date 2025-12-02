USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Complete Non-Lethal Weapons Training

Chief Master-at-Arms William Ogelsby, left, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Carlos Gutierrez Jr. instruct Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on a proper takedown technique on a barge rooftop, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 2, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Boyd)
