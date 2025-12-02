WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard gather for a moment of silence in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 1, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. De-Juan Haley)