Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard gather for a moment of silence in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 1, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 15:39
    Photo ID: 9418013
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-LQ742-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members
    WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download