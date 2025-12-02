WVNG Pays Tribute to Fallen and Injured Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Dyer, Airman assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, prays during a gathering to honor U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 1, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. De-Juan Haley)