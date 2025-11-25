NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Dec. 1, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departed Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled deployment, Dec. 1. USS Thomas Hudner is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare (AW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW). (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Sherman Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9416864
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-ZZ999-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by LT Ayifa Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment
No keywords found.