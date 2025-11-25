Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ayifa Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Dec. 1, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departed Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled deployment, Dec. 1. USS Thomas Hudner is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare (AW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW). (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Sherman Jenkins)

