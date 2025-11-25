USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile

destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departed Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled

deployment, Dec. 1.



The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events,

which ultimately prepared the ship for a multitude of operations.



“The Sailors onboard Thomas Hudner are proud, professional, and combat tested,” said Cmdr.

David A. Cook, commanding officer of USS Thomas Hudner. “Thomas Hudner is combat-ready,

and our crew is poised to execute the nation’s tasking.”



USS Thomas Hudner is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare (AW),

anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW).

The ship carries approximately 300 Sailors.



“Thomas Hudner is a proven warship,” said Capt. Anthony James, Commander, Naval Surface

Group Southeast. "The crew stands ready to project lethal and globally-responsive naval power

whenever and wherever our nation calls.”



Commissioned on December 1, 2018, USS Thomas Hudner is named in honor of U.S. naval

aviator Captain Thomas J. Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his attempts to

save the life of his wingman, Ensign Jesse L. Brown, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the

Korean War.



For more information about the USS Thomas Hudner, visit https://www.facebook.com/DDG116/

or https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg116/.

Date Taken: 12.01.2025 by LT Ayifa Brooks