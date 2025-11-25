Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment

    Photo By Lt. Ayifa Brooks | NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Dec. 1, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...... read more read more

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Lt. Ayifa Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2025) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile
    destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departed Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled
    deployment, Dec. 1.

    The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events,
    which ultimately prepared the ship for a multitude of operations.

    “The Sailors onboard Thomas Hudner are proud, professional, and combat tested,” said Cmdr.
    David A. Cook, commanding officer of USS Thomas Hudner. “Thomas Hudner is combat-ready,
    and our crew is poised to execute the nation’s tasking.”

    USS Thomas Hudner is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare (AW),
    anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW).
    The ship carries approximately 300 Sailors.

    “Thomas Hudner is a proven warship,” said Capt. Anthony James, Commander, Naval Surface
    Group Southeast. "The crew stands ready to project lethal and globally-responsive naval power
    whenever and wherever our nation calls.”

    Commissioned on December 1, 2018, USS Thomas Hudner is named in honor of U.S. naval
    aviator Captain Thomas J. Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his attempts to
    save the life of his wingman, Ensign Jesse L. Brown, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the
    Korean War.

    For more information about the USS Thomas Hudner, visit https://www.facebook.com/DDG116/
    or https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg116/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 21:44
    Story ID: 552712
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment, by LT Ayifa Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Departs Naval Station Mayport for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #THD; #SURFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download