709th MP QTB Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Lane Branson, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles the M240 machine gun on the weapons lane during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025. The event evaluates Soldiers on essential tasks and warrior skills ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)