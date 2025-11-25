709th MP QTB Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Ian Glei, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, returns fire on the medical lane during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025. The event assesses Soldiers on critical tasks and warrior skills in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)