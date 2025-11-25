709th MP QTB Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jordan Montes, a military police officer assigned to the 527th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts blood sweeps a simulated casualty to safety on the medical lane during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025. The event assesses Soldiers on critical tasks and warrior skills in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn