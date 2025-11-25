Building Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with Task Force Integrator, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conduct individual weapons training in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. The training, which consisted of weapons zeroing and completing various marksmanship exercises, reinforces the Soldiers’ discipline, focus, and precision. Soldiers with the 42D RSG are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Valdivieso-Cedeno)