    Building Lethality [Image 4 of 4]

    Building Lethality

    IRAQ

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Soldiers with Task Force Integrator, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conduct individual weapons training in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. The training, which consisted of weapons zeroing and completing various marksmanship exercises, reinforces the Soldiers’ discipline, focus, and precision. Soldiers with the 42D RSG are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Valdivieso-Cedeno)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9415268
    VIRIN: 251106-A-HN930-3919
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: IQ
    This work, Building Lethality [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    New Jersey
    marksmanship

