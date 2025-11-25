Building Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Felipe DeSouza, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conducts individual weapons training in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. The training, which consisted of weapons zeroing and completing various marksmanship exercises, reinforces a Soldier’s discipline, focus, and precision. Soldiers with the 42D RSG are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Valdivieso-Cedeno)