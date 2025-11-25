Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Lethality

    Building Lethality

    IRAQ

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Katherine Valdivieso-Cedeno, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conducts individual weapons training in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 6, 2025. The training, which consisted of weapons zeroing and completing various marksmanship exercises, reinforces a Soldier’s discipline, focus, and precision. Soldiers with the 42D RSG are currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Amber Lombardi)

    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    National Guard
    New Jersey
    marksmanship

