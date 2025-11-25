Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ericka Endara Cedeno, 39th Force Support Squadron readiness and mortuary affairs section chief, poses in front of a newly installed refrigeration unit in the Mortuary Affairs Collection Point at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. A critical infrastructure deficiency was identified and $25,000 in U.S. Air Forces in Europe funding was secured to replace a 61-year-old refrigeration unit, resulting in restored full functionality to the facility and ensured long-term reliability for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)