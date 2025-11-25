Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik [Image 2 of 2]

    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik

    TURKEY

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ericka Endara Cedeno, 39th Force Support Squadron readiness and mortuary affairs section chief, poses in front of a newly installed refrigeration unit in the Mortuary Affairs Collection Point at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. A critical infrastructure deficiency was identified and $25,000 in U.S. Air Forces in Europe funding was secured to replace a 61-year-old refrigeration unit, resulting in restored full functionality to the facility and ensured long-term reliability for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

