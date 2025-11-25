Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik

    TURKEY

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A mortuary refrigeration unit reaches proper internal storage temperature in the 39th Force Support Squadron Mortuary Affairs Collection Point at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. A critical infrastructure deficiency was identified and $25,000 in U.S. Air Forces in Europe funding was secured to replace a 61-year-old refrigeration unit, resulting in restored full functionality to the facility and ensured long-term reliability for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 05:26
    Photo ID: 9415248
    VIRIN: 251017-F-XI961-1071
    Resolution: 7590x5059
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik
    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortuary affairs
    fss
    honor
    incirlik
    fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download