A mortuary refrigeration unit reaches proper internal storage temperature in the 39th Force Support Squadron Mortuary Affairs Collection Point at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. A critical infrastructure deficiency was identified and $25,000 in U.S. Air Forces in Europe funding was secured to replace a 61-year-old refrigeration unit, resulting in restored full functionality to the facility and ensured long-term reliability for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 05:26
|Location:
|TR
Honoring the Fallen: 39th FSS' Mortuary Affairs at Incirlik
