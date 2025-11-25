U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Yair Moncada Arteaga, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), stands as quartermaster of the watch in preparation to get underway for Malabar 25 from Guam, Nov. 13, 2025. Malabar 25 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnership in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 02:52
|Photo ID:
|9415242
|VIRIN:
|251113-N-YO707-1037
|Resolution:
|3360x5040
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Participates in Malabar 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.