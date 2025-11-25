USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Participates in Malabar 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), prepares to get the ship underway for Malabar 25 in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2025. Malabar 25 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnership in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)