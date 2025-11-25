Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Participates in Malabar 25 [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Participates in Malabar 25

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Damien Dobbs, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), uses an alidade to determine bearing of navigational marker during Malabar 25 in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2025. Malabar 25 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnership in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9415240
    VIRIN: 251113-N-YO707-1155
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Participates in Malabar 25 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

