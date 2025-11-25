25th CAB Trains with Air Force 15th Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade execute a hoist demonstration from a HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Helicopter at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii on Nov. 20, 2025. The mission focused on instructing Airmen from the 15th Medical Group based out of Hickam Air Force Base in rotary wing medical evacuation training. This collaboration enhances the readiness and interoperability of the U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel, ensuring effective care during operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)