    25th CAB Trains with Air Force 15th Medical Group [Image 32 of 33]

    25th CAB Trains with Air Force 15th Medical Group

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade execute a hoist demonstration from a HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Helicopter at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii on Nov. 20, 2025. The mission focused on instructing Airmen from the 15th Medical Group based out of Hickam Air Force Base in rotary wing medical evacuation training. This collaboration enhances the readiness and interoperability of the U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel, ensuring effective care during operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9415070
    VIRIN: 251120-A-XD912-1060
    Resolution: 7010x4676
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, US
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    15th Medical Group
    HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk
    Air Force
    25th Infantry Division
    Medical Training

