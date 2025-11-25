Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade execute a hoist demonstration from a HH-60 MEDEVAC Black Hawk Helicopter at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii on Nov. 20, 2025. The mission focused on instructing Airmen from the 15th Medical Group based out of Hickam Air Force Base in rotary wing medical evacuation training. This collaboration enhances the readiness and interoperability of the U.S. Air Force and Army medical personnel, ensuring effective care during operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 01:26
|Photo ID:
|9415061
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-XD912-1045
|Resolution:
|6949x4635
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Trains with Air Force 15th Medical Group [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.