75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl

Soldiers assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade compete in the 2025 Turkey Bowl November 26 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition during which the brigade’s subordinate battalions compete in a game of Flag Football, kicking off Thanksgiving weekend with spirited friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)