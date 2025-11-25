75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose with the Turkey Bowl trophy after winning the 2025 Turkey Bowl November 26 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition during which the brigade’s subordinate battalions compete in a game of Flag Football, kicking off Thanksgiving weekend with spirited friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)