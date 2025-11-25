Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 16 of 23]

    75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade keeps score during the 2025 Turkey Bowl November 26 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition during which the brigade’s subordinate battalions compete in a game of Flag Football, kicking off Thanksgiving weekend with spirited friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9414522
    VIRIN: 251126-A-WX026-7133
    Resolution: 4215x2816
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 23 of 23], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey Bowl
    Fort Sill
    Flag Football
    75th FAB
    75th FA BDE
    Thanksgiving

