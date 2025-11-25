75th FA BDE 2025 Turkey Bowl

A Soldier assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade keeps score during the 2025 Turkey Bowl November 26 on Fort Sill. The Turkey Bowl is an annual tradition during which the brigade’s subordinate battalions compete in a game of Flag Football, kicking off Thanksgiving weekend with spirited friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9414522
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-WX026-7133
|Resolution:
|4215x2816
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
