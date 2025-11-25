U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, serves a meal during the SBD 41 Thanksgiving feast at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2025. The event gathered Guardians, Airmen and civilian teammates for a shared meal that strengthened unit morale and holiday spirit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9413305
|VIRIN:
|251120-X-IF173-1017
|Resolution:
|3536x5304
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve [Image 8 of 8], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.