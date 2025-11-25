Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, serves a meal during the SBD 41 Thanksgiving feast at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2025. The event gathered Guardians, Airmen and civilian teammates for a shared meal that strengthened unit morale and holiday spirit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)